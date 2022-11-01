SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council.

Washington, who owns a trucking company, says Shreveport has great potential.

“In District G, we have good communities. We have small businesses in this area. I want to make sure that we keep and retain those small businesses and give them the support that they need,” Washington said.

If elected, Washington would like the opportunity to restore citizens’ trust in their elected officials.

“I am running to, I cannot say to restore their trust because many of them don’t have trust in their elective officials, so I’m running to rebuild their trust in their elective officials.“

When it comes to crime, he believes it is important to tackle the root causes of crime.

“For one, we need to have mental health, deal with mental health, we need to deal with substance abuse, we need to deal with domestic violence, we need to deal with poverty,” Washington said. “And once we start attacking these things before, we can get to a point of reducing crime, if we have policies in place, procedures in place, the help that some of these people need in place, we can begin to reduce the crime.”