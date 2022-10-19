SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Barbara Johnson Simpson is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November.

Simpson’s campaign strategy for District 12 focuses on a push for academic challenge and correct placement of students within Caddo Parish.

She explains how students falling behind in subjects such as reading and mathematics is an ongoing issue that occurred before the turmoil of COVID-19 set even more students back.

“A lot of them are behind on the reading level or in the math level, and we need to come up with strategic things that can help put them in their rightful place where they belong on the right levels,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s goal is to make changes to better the school system through better communication between board members and the community.

“We’re going to have to meet the parents where they are and try to give them more up-to-date references of why they should be involved with their children’s education. We know every child’s case is different, but as the leaders, we have to come together collectively, not just saying, ‘This is my district 12, one, or two or whatever.”

Dr. Simpson received a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Wiley College, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Grambling State University, and a Doctor in Theology from Caddo Theological Seminary. She also taught grades K-12 for five years.

In addition to Simpson and Bell, fellow Democrats Carter Bedford, Sheila Crosby-Wimberly, and “No Party” candidate Joy Sims are running for the CPSB District 12 seat, which covers West Shreveport all the way to the Texas line from west of Cross Lake to just south of Buncombe Road. It includes Huntington High School, Turner Elementary, and Walnut Hill Middle School.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.