SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Darrin Dixon has filled the Caddo Parish School Board District 7 seat since April 2021, and now he is hoping to be elected to his first full four-year term in November.

Dixon, a Democrat, served as an interim before he won a special election to fill the Dist. 7 seat following the retirement of Raymond Green.

“I have, over the last year, helped address concerns for people all over the district, not just people that live or reside in the district that I serve, but all over Caddo Parish.”

This year, Dixon says his main focus is equity and inclusion in education. He says some changes won’t happen overnight, but smaller issues such as those involving the district’s transportation system should be addressed right away.

“When I talk about equity in education, I’m talking about providing the needed skill sets where not just skills sets but resources are in communities that need it most. A kid at South Highland doesn’t need the same thing that a kid in Oak Park needs. Because the challenges that a kid at Oak Park has, a kid at South Highland has no clue about.”

CPSB Dist. 7 includes the Huntington Park, Hollywood Heights, Mooretown, Sunset Acres, and Morningside communities in West Shreveport, with Huntington High School, and Bethune and Fair Park middle schools.

Dixon has been in the community for almost 20 years. He directed Small Business Development through Southern University Shreveport and has also served as president of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. He is also an active member of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. He volunteers as the co-chair of the Strategic Action Council Community Development Corporation of Northwest Louisiana.

Dixon believes his business background, connections within the community and experience within the previous year sets him apart from his opponents, Democrats Linda Rasberry Smith and Barbara Smith Iverson.

“Having this year to kind of learn the system and become familiar with my colleagues. I feel that I’m in a better position now to really make real change for our constituency having had experience.”