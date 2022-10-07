SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city councilwoman Levette Fuller wants to take a closer, data-driven look at the issues affecting the city if elected mayor.

“Our major issues are crime, infrastructure, and our financial physical sustainability of our city,” Fuller said. “For me, it’s time it’s time to take a harder look at data about what our real issues are study that data, and come up with solutions for Shreveport.”

The District B councilwoman, who gave up her seat to run for the office, says it cannot be a one-size-fits-all plan.

“One thing we need to do is figure out how to get people back, and a major part of that is making sure that the people here are happy and know that they feel safe and that they feel not just safe as far as public safety, as far as a reduction in crime but they feel like their drinking water is safe that they feel like driving down the streets are safe. That we have smooth roads, nice sidewalks not just what’s underneath is something that is sustained for the duration of the future.”

Fuller says she believes it starts with the communities that need it most.

“Our core communities on both sides of Interstate-49, Hollywood cedar grove, Queensborough, highland, Caddo heights, but also Broadmoor and south highland, those are our core neighborhoods and those are all saying whatever amount of tax revenue we’re putting in, I don’t remember when we got a good new street.”

It will be a crowded ballot. Fuller is one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor, including Democrat and incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Democrat and longtime District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver, and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican. Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez is also running as a “no party candidate.” Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, Democrat Tracy Mendels, Independent “Julius” Romano, Republican Melvin Slack, Jr., and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the District B seat Fuller is leaving behind, including local activist Craig Lee and entrepreneur Gary Brooks.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.