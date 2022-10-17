SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport business owner Steve Umling is running for Caddo Parish School District 1.

The current representative for District 1, Steve Riall, is not seeking re-election. Umling and Caddo Parish parent Kisha Newsom, both Republicans, are looking to fill the seat.

The district includes the northwestern corner of the parish over to the Red River and all the way down to Cross Lake, including schools from Rodessa to Mooringsport, Belcher, Blanchard, and North Shreveport.

Come November 8, Umling believes his business experience will help him represent CPSB Dist. 1 well if elected. Umling says he is well-connected with the community as he actively volunteers and sponsors various organizations.

”Two-time president of the North Shreveport Lions Club, where we do a lot of community work,” said Umling.

Umling says his experience as a business owner has equipped him to take on this responsibility.

”As a business owner, I do have the necessary qualifications to be on this school board, I have the business relationship I think people in the community are looking for nowadays.”

As the owner of Tire Crew, Umling says his mission is to create students who graduate and become business-ready community members.

”That’s what we need, job-ready kids from these schools. Mommas and daddies do not need to be paying car insurance for their kids when they’re 30 years old, Education, job-ready is going to get us out of that.”

He acknowledges the work that will go into accomplishing his goals if elected. He says it won’t be easy but little by little, it can get done.

”It takes perseverance in order to achieve all that, and it surely is not going to happen overnight, but we can do the best we can.”

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.