BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is challenging Chief Major Fant for his position as the Village of Belcher’s Chief of Police, but Fant says he is the perfect candidate to continue leading the department.

Fant is a certified police officer and says that sets him apart from his challenger.

“I kinda was taking a personal interest in protecting the village it’s just a way of continuing my service,” Fant said. “I’ve been a certified police officer for over 40 years, and that’s what separates me from him.”

Fant is not the only member of the family who is dedicated to public service. His wife Jennifer is the mayor of Blecher. Fant says having a partner who understands and addresses the needs of citizen’s makes his job easier.

“Listening to her voice which she hears people in the village that I may not hear their voice it allows us both to hear majority of the village and know what people are wanting to do and what changes, if any they’re wanting to make,” Fant said. “I’m retired from the sheriff’s office, I’m the only post-certified individual in the Village of Belcher. It’s a nonpaying job it’s a public service, and I feel like being the only qualified police officer in the village that it’s my public service to return something.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.