SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat.

The financial advisor and Democrat has served for seven years in the seat and is seeking a third consecutive term. This is the first time he has faced any opposition, with a challenge from Republican Jessica Yeates. But Albritton says he brings the experience needed to serve the district best and wants to continue what he started.

“We’ve been involved as a family in education for a very long time, it’s something that I feel like I can contribute to and have a positive impact,” said Albritton.

He says his priorities include reducing truancy, strengthening neighborhood schools, maintaining a balanced budget, and providing incentives for recruiting teachers. He also wants to increase support for certification programs.

“As far as the pay is concerned, we’ve got budget limitations just like every other school district, but when extra money comes along, we have a history over the last three years of passing that extra money over to the teachers and the staff of Caddo Parish.”

Campus security and student safety are also priorities.

“We’re spending a lot of money on securing the campus. Teachers have gone through specialty training to handle various events and how they should respond, door locks, and so forth. So there is a lot of effort about going in to protect the children.”

Albritton says he wants to continue serving on a school board that shares his top priority.

“The focus is on the education of the children, which is great. We have differences on the best way to handle that, but overall the main thing is that I am working with people that are focused, and so I felt like I could continue to run again.”

John Albritton has been married to his wife Sharon for 59 years. He has three daughters and six grandchildren, all educated in Caddo Parish Schools.

CPSB District 11 covers southwest Shreveport down to Keatchie and east to Keithville.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.