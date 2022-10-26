SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Alan Jackson wants voters in District E to choose him on election day because he is motivated to continue to fight for the citizens in that area.

Jackson was appointed to the city council in December 2021 by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to fill the seat after the Shreveport City Council failed to come to a consensus about who would replace former Councilman James Flurry after he resigned.

“I am pleased to say I am the only candidate in the race that has the business savvy to recognize that we need small businesses. How to help small businesses stay afloat but also how to bring in new businesses,” Jackson said.

Jackson has a detailed plan for the community he serves, which includes new initiatives to fight crime in the city. He said as a participant in the Shreveport Police Auxiliary Officer Program he has an opportunity to serve District E beyond the council chamber.

“One of the ways I’m combatting crime is by leading by example. So I’m in the auxiliary program, and a little bit about that program it allows me to check out a police unit where I can actually patrol my own district in an actual police unit. So that’s going to also differ crime it allows me to write tickets so when I see 18-wheelers and different things parked in the wrong areas I don’t have to rely on SPD. So, I want to be a councilman who leads by example.”

Jackson says his experience in higher education and as an entrepreneur has given him knowledge and skills to help families of the district set their kids up for academic success while also helping them achieve homeownership.



“So with my skill set as an educator as a financial aid director, I can help any high school graduate get into a college; that’s what I do. But also, with first-time homeowners owning their own home, having a piece of Shreveport helps instill pride in them,” Jackson said. We definitely have an opportunity for a stronger Shreveport, and that opportunity starts with your vote in me. District E is where the E truly stands for everyone.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting is happening now through Tuesday, November 1.