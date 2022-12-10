NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish town of Campti has a new mayor and police chief, and the town of Robeline has a new mayor after Saturday’s runoff elections.

Democrat Katrina Evans handily defeated incumbent mayor and Democrat LaRon Winslow with more than 60 percent of the vote and Charles Marshall defeated Christopher Bush in the race for Campti Chief of Police.

Robeline also has a new mayor in Democrat Gordon Ocon, who won the race with 56 percent to Republican incumbent Bobby Behan’s 44 percent.

In the races for three alderman seats in the village, Rodney French (No Party) and Lovace Henry Sewell (D) took the top two highest vote counts, but Bubba Ivy (R) and Gilda Jenkins (I) came in with exactly 29 votes each.