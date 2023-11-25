SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff candidate John Nickleson asks his opponent to consider a recount and support a second run-off election via a public letter.

Last week, the Former Chief Administrative officer for the City of Shreveport, Whitehorn, received 21,621 votes, with Former Shreveport city Councilman Nickelson receiving 21,620 votes.

The two candidates were separated by a single vote, with Whitehorn narrowly defeating Nickleson.

In the letter Nickleson published on his social media page, he claims, “We know that at least two voters voted twice and that the votes of at least five people who were deceased as of Election Day were counted.”

According to the Clerk of Courts, Mike Spence, the irregularities will be taken into account during the recount, which is set to take place Monday, Nov. 27.

The small margin allows Nickleson to request a recount from the Secretary of State. However, he has asked his opponent to “join him in asking the district court to order a second runoff election.”

He concludes his letter by informing Whitehorn of a “contentious and expensive lawsuit during the upcoming holiday season probably would end in the same result.”

Nickleson hopes the decision will be ‘what’s best for the people.’

See Nickleson’s full letter below.