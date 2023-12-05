CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Henry Whitehorn called a judge’s decision to order a new election in the race for Caddo Parish Sheriff, disappointing.

In the news release that was sent on Tuesday afternoon, Whitehorn expressed his opinion that the single-vote victory should stand and vows to appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal and, if necessary, the Louisiana State Supreme Court.

“I am pursuing an appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal and if necessary to the Louisiana Supreme Court. But if we are unsuccessful at getting a reversal of the district court’s decision and forced to have a special election, my faith in God and my belief in the great people of Caddo Parish assures me that, for a third time, I will win the Sheriff’s race.” Henry Whitehorn

Whitehorn also reiterated his belief every vote counts and that a single voter can make a difference and that overturning the result is essentially saying, “every vote matters, except if the win is by one.”

The candidate for sheriff said that the court’s decision has not shaken his belief in the constitution, democracy, the rule of law, and the notion that every vote does matter.

His opponent, John Nickelson, also issued a statement reacting to the decision.