CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidate for Caddo Sheriff John Nickelson addressed the community at a news conference to share his plans related to contesting the election results in a lawsuit filed in Caddo District Court.

A media release from Nickelson’s attorney expressed that he would “address the merits of his lawsuit challenging the results of the November 18, 2023 election.”

“The unofficial results of the sheriff race between me and my opponent indicated a one-vote margin out of more than 43,000 votes,” said Candidate for Caddo Sheriff, John Nickelson. “That’s something that hasn’t happened as far as we can tell in more than a century in this country, it’s truly unprecedented”

Nickelson said he requested the ballots be recounted by hand. However, the Board of Election Supervisors denied the request due to time restraints.

Among the absentee ballots counted, Nickelson claims voter signatures were missing.

“Many, dozens at a minimum, in the small sample of ballots we were able to inspect in the short time we had of these certificates had no signatures at all,” said Nickelson. “In other words, ballots had been submitted without a voter signing it,”

Nickelson penned a letter asking Whitehorn to join him in requesting a special election just days before an automatic recount.

Whitehorn declined with his attorney’s responding that they would follow the procedures set forth in the state’s election law.

Monday afternoon, the recount ended with the same result. After both candidates gained three additional votes, Whitehorn still came out on top.