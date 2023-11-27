CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates and their representatives are waiting to see who will win the seat of Caddo Parish Sheriff after a single vote determined the winner on Nov. 18.

Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson were separated by a single vote, with Whitehorn barely winning the election. Clerk of Court Mike Spence said he’s never seen this happen before.

On Saturday, Nickelson asked his opponent to support a recount and a second runoff election. For the recount, they will scan all the early votes again and address any problems. It will also focus on mail-in ballots.

Whitehorn is at the courthouse awaiting the results, along with his attorney Blair Naquin. Although Nickelson is not present, his attorneys Scott Sternberg and Brian Homza are there to represent him.

The results are expected by noon Monday.