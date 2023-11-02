CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Republican candidate, John Nickelson joins Fernanda in the studio to talk about his plans to secure the position of Caddo Parish Sheriff.

Following the gubernatorial last month, neither candidate secured the required 51% of votes to win the election.

Nickelson has no experience in law enforcement, according to Nickelson’s firm, he focuses on business litigation and ‘represents individuals and business in a wide range of legal matters.’

“I’m the right man Fernanda because I’ve practiced law for twenty years and I’ve served on the City Council,” says Nickelson, “as a member of the City Council, I was one of seven members of the governing authority of the city with authority of half a billion dollar budget – in fact – thousands of employees.”

Nickleson continues to outline the responsibilities involved in being a sheriff.

“It’s important to understand what the sheriff does. He is not a patrol deputy. He has control – unilateral control of a $70 million budget, uh, and hundreds of deputies. The person who has that job needs to be someone with a proven track record of leadership, and someone who has served with integrity for the community. I’ve done that,” affirms Nickelson.

Nickelson and his challenger, former Chief of Police, Henry Whitehorn are headed into a run-off election for Caddo Parish Sheriff.

Nickelson says he plans to listen to the public to better protect the community.

“It’s critically important that Sheriff, Deputies, and Police Officers have a positive working relationship with members of the public. Uh, law enforcement can’t solve crimes without the help of members of the community.”

He praises Sheriff Prator’s 25 years of experience.

Fernanda asks Nickelson what his plans are for the treatment the incarcerated especially juveniles.

“Well, I’ll tell you. I’ve been a lawyer for two decades and I’ve devoted my entire career that the law is abided. It’s critically important that we respect the rights of all people accused of crimes; even persons who commit crimes have rights as human beings and deserve to be respected.”

He says the principal problem at Caddo Correctional Center is that it’s overcrowded.

“There are too many people there and that causes a variety of issues for the people who are detained, and for staff,” he continues, “There are a variety of causes, one thing we got to do is decrease the time it takes a person from the point of arrest to disposition of their case by plea or trial, and some cases that’s taking as long as five years to address that.”