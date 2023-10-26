CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Henry Whitehorn has gained bipartisan support in his bid for Sheriff of Caddo Parish.

Democrat Patricia Gilley and Republican Eric Hatfield, both candidates in the primary, have now endorsed Whitehorn in the Sheriff`s race.

“My family is with Henry Whitehorn 100 percent,” said Hatfield. “I am actively supporting a Democrat for Sheriff because he is a great law enforcement officer and the only candidate in this runoff with law enforcement experience.”

Pat Gilley, a longtime Shreveport attorney, is adamant that change is needed in the Caddo Parish Sheriff`s Office. She believes it is crucial for a veteran law enforcement professional to lead the department during a critical time for public safety.

“Henry Whitehorn has a track record of success in law enforcement, and that type of leadership is what the people of Caddo Parish deserve,” said Gilley.

“It is important for voters to get out and cast their ballot for the candidate who will work with residents and stakeholders to create safer communities through partnerships and community engagement.”

Whitehorn previously served as Chief of Police for the City of Shreveport and under his leadership violent crimes and property crimes were reduced to their lowest level in more than 30 years.

He retired as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana after nearly a

decade of service in 2020.