CADDO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff race is too close to call.

The race between Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson for Caddo Parish Sheriff came down to a single vote with all precincts in the parish reporting.

With such a small margin of victory, voters can expect a recount of the votes.

Analyst Theron Jackson said in a situation such as this every one of the more than 40K votes cast will be hand-counted with a member of both political parties and reps for both candidates will be present as election leaders count every mail-in, early vote, and vote cast on election day.