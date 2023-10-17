SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Last Saturday, the two candidates for Caddo Parish Sheriff, Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson, did not secure the required votes for election and are headed to a run-off.

Whitehorn, vying for Caddo Parish Sheriff, discusses his plans for the runoffs, law enforcement relationships, and treatment in Local jails.

During the election, the former Chief of Police received 10% fewer votes than his challenger, Nickelson, who has no experience in law enforcement.

“We’re going to be working hard, and we’re going to be turning out our supporters and getting the job done,” said Whitehorn, “You know, I’m the candidate who’s ready to go on day one. I’ve got 40 years of experience doing this kind of work.”

Whitehorn gave an example of a patient needing heart surgery, they would not choose a butcher, “They may know how to use a knife – but you wouldn’t want them cutting you open,”

“And that’s what we have here. We’re confusing this job from law enforcement to the administrative function, and that’s why we’re in the shape we’re in now,” said Whitehorn.

“Because they’ve treated it as an administrative position rather than a law enforcement position, which is what it is.”

He says community engagement is key to reducing crime rates. During his time as Chief of Police, he said they reduced crime ‘to the lowest level in 30 years.’

“The community is asking us in law enforcement to work together to get a handle on crime problems in our community, and so, I’m here to work with our law enforcement partners. I’ve got the experience, I know how to do it, I have those relationships already built.”

He says to reduce crime, “You got to listen, hear, and then you got to take action, and that’s what we’re not doing well.”

Whitehorn says the incarcerated are overcrowded and has been in conversation with the Department of Corrections to find solutions: utilizing unused facilities for more beds and space.