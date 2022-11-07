Come election day, every polling location in the county will be handicap-accessible and have an express vote machine that can be used.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Election Day is Tuesday and is a big opportunity to make sure your voice is heard. For voters, it usually only takes a few seconds to cast a ballot, but preparations take a ton of work.

According to Mike Spence the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court, election preparations began as early as two months ago. On Monday, the parish was in the final stages of election prepping.

“Today is transport day. The secretary of state delivery men are here and they’re delivering the machines to the precinct,” said Spence.

There will be a total of 900 election workers that will be working the polls.

“They’ll have purple shirts on that parish clerk of court, and they will be there to assist you. They’ll have the geaux vote app up to tell you what precincts you vote at because some locations have multiple precincts,” Spence said.

There will be 149 precincts in Caddo Parish. 81 locations with 4 machines at each precinct. Since the districts have changed, voters are urged to double-check before they show up to the polls.

“The city council districts have changed. So, you may be thinking you vote for someone. Also, if you walk into a machine and there’s a candidate you want to vote on that’s not lit up, that’s probably because you’re not in the right district to vote for that candidate because some machines are split. They might have both candidates on it, but you’re only allowed for one,” Spence said.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If there is any confusion at the polls, Spence urges voters to reach out to an election worker. “Stop, tell the election worker that they think it’s wrong and they’ll double check the poll box to make sure you’re in the right precinct,” Spence said.

KTAL NBC6 and KMSS FOX33 will be bringing you up-to-date election coverage make sure you are tuned in on Tuesday, November 8.