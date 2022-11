CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish supported five of six prosed millages on election night. School board seats and other races in towns and villages throughout the parish were also decided.

Five of the six millages on the ballot were decided by majority votes. Votes for Proposition were split 50% for and 50% against after all districts were counted.

Below is the complete list of Caddo Parish election results.