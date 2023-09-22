CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two candidates seeking to take the bench in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court will be on hand for a community forum on Thursday.

Volunteers for Youth Justice is hosting the forum at Origin Bank, 308 Market Street on September 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates Justin Courtney and Heidi Martin will be in attendance to share their views on the juvenile justice system in Caddo Parish and their approach to overseeing juvenile cases which vary in range and scope.

The Caddo Parish Juvenile Court is divided into several specialized divisions. The forum is an opportunity for families with experience in the court and community members to learn more about the process and get to hear firsthand the plans of each candidate if elected.

Advanced registration for the event is required because space is limited. To reserve your seat visit eventbrite.com.