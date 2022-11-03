SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance.

“I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which governs us.”

Taliaferro is running for Shreveport City Council’s District C seat. A seat that’s being vacated by incumbent republican John Nickelson.

“I’ve been a public servant all my life. Military. Law enforcement. I’ve never lost the urge to serve,” said Taliaferro. “We’re the employees. And that’s the way it should be. That we can take care of their basic needs. Fire and police. Water and sewage. Streets and drainage. These are their quality of life issues.”

In Taliaferro’s eyes, many of those services are not being met in Shreveport.

“You can’t ignore that people are leaving. Not only just going across the river, but going across the state line for the things that they believe are important,” he said. “These are the services that you expect your government to provide and provide in a stellar manner.”

Taliaferro believes his communication ability and business acumen will be an asset to the commission.

“Nothing gets accomplished if we’re going head to head. If we’re not willing to sit down and have a respectful dialogue,” he said. “Our budget is, I think, way out of whack. I think we have far too many employees at city hall.”

He hopes his lifetime spent in Shreveport will make a difference to the undecided voters.

“Just ask anybody about me. You know, and let their opinion, let their answer kind of be your guiding premise,” Taliaferro said. “I want to make sure that your quality of life is everything you expect it to be here in Shreveport so you stay here. So you don’t leave. So you don’t look for other opportunities.”