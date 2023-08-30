CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish District 6 will not have a representative to vote for in the upcoming Gubernatorial Primary election after the sole candidate was declared ineligible by the Louisiana Secretary of State.

District 6 – Caddo Parish Commissioner, Steffon D. Jones was declared disqualified from the upcoming election according to an entry in the secretary of state’s voter portal. The disqualification will leave a vacancy on the commission as Jones was running for the seat without opposition.

Jones said his disqualification was not due to impropriety on his part but rather a lack of understanding of some state-required reporting practices.

“It was an agreement between me and the board of ethics due to some fees I owed that I wasn’t aware of. However, I am eligible to run for the seat during the special election whenever it may take place. I will qualify for the special election when that time comes, as I look forward to continuing to serve the people of District 6.” Caddo Commissioner Steffon D. Jones

According to Jones, all fines have been paid.

The state elections office confirmed that a special election, at the request of the parish commission, will be required to fill the vacancy.