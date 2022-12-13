CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson announced Tuesday that he will run for a seat with the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Johnson announced he will run for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 4 seat.

He has one year left in his term on the commission.

The house seat is currently held by former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, who took office in 2016. He has no term limit.

“Well, I started this announcement last night on social media, and I’ve had overwhelming responses. And once I let them know exactly what the position is, then we will see how that happens. But based upon my constituents, which House District 4 makes up most of District 2, and therefore I feel like I’m pretty good.” said Johnson.

The election is on Oct. 14, 2023.