SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates vying to fill the vacancy in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office attended a community meeting in Broadmoor to learn more about the community’s needs and share their vision for safety and crime fighting in the parish.

Six candidates are seeking office after Sheriff Steve Prator announced that a medical issue forced him to withdraw his re-election campaign and announce his retirement.

Those hoping to lead the department addressed juvenile justice, community mental health, and public safety.

The board of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association and members of the audience asked questions of the candidates. Some residents said they were looking for specifics on how each candidate would address the parish’s increase in violent crime.

“We want to hear how they are going to be tough on crime, we’re very interested in keeping Caddo safe, as safe as can be. The candidates not just that they’re gonna do it but how they are going to do it.” says local resident Alli Walsh.