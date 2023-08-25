SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport City Council member says she was threatened with potential retaliation if she voted to investigate the council’s secret pay raise.

Ursula Bowman, the council’s District G Representative, voted Tuesday in favor of an investigation that would dig deeper into the unauthorized pay raises.

Bowman claims that prior to the vote, Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. said that he and council members Tabatha Taylor and James Green would vote against initiatives in her district if she voted in favor of the investigation.

Bowman says she will not be intimidated.

“I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not going to be pushed around. I’m quiet, but I don’t play.”

Chairman Green awarded the raises in June without the full city council knowing.

Bowman says Green was not telling the truth when he held a press conference and claimed the raises were unsolicited.

“He’s the chairman, and his house is on fire right there in the council office. I hate to say it, but one person asked for the raise. The other two colleagues say, ‘If she get a raise, I want a raise.’ someone else requested $15,000 more dollars.”

Bowman said she felt compelled to speak out because she feels some of her colleagues are painting her in an unfavorable light.

“What my black colleagues are doing is telling people that I didn’t want these black people to get a raise. That was not true. I want it to be presented the right way, not the wrong way. It had nothing to do with me about color.”

The investigation will be conducted by an independent attorney or law firm.

No timeline is set for when it will begin or end. The money will either come out of the general fund or a special fund for investigations and come down to a budget amendment voted on by the council.