SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal.

Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.

“The City Marshall’s Office by state statute is somewhat autonomous to the city, so there’s a lot of things with revenue and funds that can be done to aid the Shreveport Police Department, and in crime fighting, and in crime prevention, that can be done without having to have six votes to get it done,” Boucher said.

Boucher does not have to resign from his role on the council while he runs for City Marshal.

The City Marshal position was vacated in June after the drowning death of former Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. Chief Deputy James Jefferson was named interim City Marshal in June.

The Louisiana Municipal Primary is scheduled for March 25.