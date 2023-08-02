BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens in favor of term-limiting elected officials in Bossier City turned out for the city council meeting and challenged members who oppose allowing voters to decide on the charter change.

A petition was filed back on June 21, by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition. The nonpartisan group collected more than 3,300 signatures in an effort to have the city council adopt an ordinance or a referendum vote that would limit terms served by the mayor and city council.

Mayor Chandler announced on Friday that he submitted an ordinance for adoption after the council voted to secure outside legal counsel on the matter. A move one resident said should have been done sooner.

“However you did submit this term limit ordinance too late to make the agenda, and as citizens, we demand professionalism from our leaders,” Bossier City resident Wes Merriotty said.

Some Bossier City residents said three terms is plenty for elected officials, past and present.

“Had the city council put that on the agenda we would have had a realistic and honest debate about the future of term limits. And we would know where the city council stands on the issue,” Merriott said.

Under the proposal, four out of five councilmen will be term-limited if the measure is adopted.

“They are being very defensive about this. You know we all want good government. We want our money to be spent right, and we want to improve our government. So that’s what the people want.” Bossier resident David Crockett said.

Councilman-at-Large Chris Smith, who is in favor of term limits, said if the city delays the issue could be brought for all voters to decide.

“I do worry that we are very close to the timeline, so applications aren’t due to the Secretary of State’s Office until September 25th, however, there are a few advertising guidelines of things we have to do on the city’s side before we even get to that point, Smith said. “So I am worried that every day that passes we are getting closer and closer to missing the deadline and putting it on a spring election where there is lower turnout.”