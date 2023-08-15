BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council met Tuesday afternoon amid the ongoing battle for term limits for the city’s elected officials and, after much comment from councilmembers and the city attorney, is awaiting an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

After getting opinions from the city attorney for Bossier and an outside legal opinion retained by the council the Bossier City Council unanimously voted to get an opinion from AGs office.

The City Attorney recommended the council submit questions about the petition to the AG via an expedited request to ensure all 3,000 signatures collected by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition are valid.

Councilman Hammons said he suggested getting an opinion from the AG weeks ago “instead of wasting taxpayer money,” with paid outside legal opinion.

Councilman Smith, who publicly supported the term limits issue, seemed to regret that members of the council seemingly ignored the will of many voters by not simply passing an amendment allowing voters to decide on the city charter change.

“Today’s potential action was telling the voters of Bossier who signed the petition that we hear you.”

Smith said he would like to see the council take action, but ultimately that action is on pause until the AGs office renders an opinion on the legitimacy of the legislative desires of Bossier City voters. Smith acknowledged that the petition was possibly flawed but held fast that voters should have the opportunity to decide on the matter.

Another item on the agenda was an ordinance allowing the sale of high and low-content alcohol at some of the city’s Family Dollar Stores. The council approved the ordinance which will allow 2226 East Texas Street, 4100 Barksdale Boulevard, 5350 East Texas Street, and 5362 Barksdale Boulevard.