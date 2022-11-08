BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Bossier Parish, voters supported a millage to support South Bossier Fire District 2 and returned an incumbent school board member.

Zandra Ashley (D) and Erick Falting (R) wanted to be the voter’s choice to fill the Dist. 12 seat left vacant by Dennis Bamburg, Jr.

South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 Proposition

A millage proposal that would fund South Bossier Parish Fire District 2 would add 3.50 mills of new tax starting in 2023 and would stay in effect for 15 year.