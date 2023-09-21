BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Thomas H. Chandler comments on the city council’s decision to veto term limits again, saying the citizens should have their voice heard.

A coalition of voters in Bossier City circulated a petition to change the city’s charter and move toward limiting the amount of time the mayor and city council can serve.

“The people is what got us in. They got us elected. They’re the ones that put us into office” said Mayor Chandler, “I think, the people, the citizens need to have their own voice in this. If they do want term limits or they don’t.”

Chandler submitted multiple ordinances urging the city council to consider term limits for the run-off election.

“I want to keep it on there so they can vote for it and have a voice in it but I do want to keep it from having a special election because it could cost the city some money and I don’t want that to happen,” said Chandler.

The runoff election is a secondary election to ensure a winning candidate meets the required percentage of votes.

“I’ve talked to the councilmen, I gave them my views on term limits and there have been a couple of them that have gone with my views,” stated Chandler.

Early voting begins Sept. 30 – Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.