BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler announced that he submitted another ordinance proposing term limits after a previous submission missed the deadline to be added to the council’s meeting agenda.

Mayor Chandler said he submitted the second ordinance on Thursday for the council’s consideration at its August 15 meeting.

In a message announcing the subsequent submission, Chandler said, ” I will continue to make every effort possible to get term limits on the ballot on November 18 so citizens can vote on this issue.

It is my honor to serve as Bossier City’s Mayor and it is my duty to represent the people of this

great city. I have not wavered in my commitment to term limits and I will continue to do

everything I can to get this issue to the voters in November.”

During the council’s last regular meeting, Bossier residents acknowledged Chandler’s submission but were critical of his timing.