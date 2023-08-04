BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has been appointed as the chairman of the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NWLCOG).

The NWLCOG represents local governments in the Metropolitan Planning Area, encompassing Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, and Webster Parishes. The council’s primary focus is on planning for shared needs, regional development, and fostering mutual benefits.

The council plays a role in empowering local governments, streamlining efforts, and making collective decisions that benefit the community. They engage in various areas, including transportation, economic development, health, safety, welfare, education, quality of life, and overall regional development.

Mayor Chandler expressed his pride in joining the council and eagerly anticipates the privilege of serving as the chairman for the 2023-2024 term. In this capacity, he will collaborate with other governing members to make decisions that impact Bossier City and the neighboring parishes.