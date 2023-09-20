BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City Council voted against term limits on their positions and the issue continues to divide the council.

Mayor Tommy Chandler once again brought forth a resolution to put term limits on the city council and the mayor’s office after a petition gained enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.

It went for a vote on Tuesday but failed to pass in what turned out to be a tie vote.

Councilman Vince Maggio voted yes to term limits along with Chris Smith and Brian Hammons. Councilmen David Montgomery, Jeff Darby, and Don Williams voted no again. Councilman Jeff Free was not present during the meeting.

Organizers with the Term Limits Coalition of Bossier Parish addressed the council, saying the voters are now awake to this issue and who is standing in their way.

“You should see that your citizens want free and open debate. Any attempt to restrict our comment period will be opposed by the public. This community and the entire parish of Bossier wants term limits now,” said David Crockett, Term Limit Coalition.

He told the council the issue would not go away since the Louisiana Attorney General’s office previously ruled the registrar of voters does not have the authority to decertify the petition that was signed by residents.