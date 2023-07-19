BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Council voted to seek outside legal opinion in response to a petition to limit the terms for officials and the mayor.

The petition was signed by 2,977 voters asking that city officials be limited to three terms.

Some voters addressed the council and said that they are “demanding a change that represents the true will of the people.”

Wes Marriott is the editor of Sobo.live, Voice of South Bossier, and in his comment to the council he said, “instead of embracing this democratic mandate, the city council is attempting to adopt a resolution that reeks of delay, desperation, and disregard for the people’s wishes.”

According to Bossier City Charter and the Louisiana Constitution, the council had 30 days to pass the petition or have it be sent to the voters in the November election. Instead, five out of seven council members voted to delay the process, including the president of the council, Jeff Free.

One voter who spoke before the council brought the stack of signatures to the podium.

“What they are doing is they are thwarting the will of the people because we want it to be during the November election because the November election will have the highest voter participation, that’s when we got that many people to sign the petition. There will be a lot more people who will vote based on term limits being on the ballot,” David Crockett, member of the group, Bossier Term Limits Coalition said.

Marriott says he is disappointed but not shocked by the decision because the people who voted for the legal action are the reason voters are pushing for term limits.

“The only reason you stay on the city council for 20 and 30 years, is because you’re very comfortable in that position. And you have to take a hard look at yourself and decide, am I benefiting the people or am I benefitting myself, and terms limits takes that question out of the equation,” Marriott said.