BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Things got heated in the Bossier City Council Chambers after council members and voters vocalized their opinions on the ongoing fight over adding term limits for the city’s elected officials.

A resolution was introduced that would remove discussion about term limits from the agenda. “A resolution ordering and calling a special election to be held in the City of Bossier City, State of Louisiana, to vote upon the adoption of amendments to the current City Charter of the City of Bossier City; making application to the State Bond Commission and providing for other matters in connection therewith.”

That resolution was submitted by Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler who introduced the legislation.

“Um why are we removing this I feel if we are going to remove this one we may as well remove number five also,” Councilman At-Large David Montgomery said.

“Keep the mayor’s resolutions on the and for heaven’s sake do your job and vote on it.” Bossier term limits petition supporter Wes Merrott said.

The motion removing the mayor’s resolution passed. The council ultimately voted to approve a resolution asking the city attorney to decertify the petition because there were no dates of birth included for those signing the petition.

“The most amazing thing that happened there was it took them about 7 days to actually check every signature that we got credit for – 2,977 signatures were checked so for the city to say that is not a valid petition is something that they are going to have to prove,” Term Limit Coalition supporter David Crockett said.

Mayor Chandler was an early supporter of the push for term limits. He submitted multiple resolutions asking the council to put it on the ballot.

“Everyone has been saying that they want term limits I say let the people vote they voted us in here let them speak,” says Mayor Tommy Chander.

“The mayor is a friend of the term limits coalition he has supported it from day one and he is continuing to challenge the city council in action by putting a resolution on the agenda again and again,” says Merrott

“What Bossier Term Limits Coalition has decided we can’t withdraw our current petition, we wouldn’t anyway because we feel like it is valid,” says Crockett