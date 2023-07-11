BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coalition of citizens of Bossier City announced that their petition to impose term limits for the city’s mayor and city council was accepted by the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters.

According to a release from the Bossier Term Limits Coalition, they notified Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of the Bossier City Council that 2,977 signatures were collected from Bossier City residents calling for term limits was accepted by the registrar.

Within the petition, there is a proposition “for Term Limits for the Office of the Mayor and Bossier City Council where no person shall be eligible to either office for more than three (3) terms and that Term Limits will apply to all Mayors and Councilmen / Councilwomen past and present.”

The organization said Mayor Chandler and Councilmen Chris Smith and Brian Hammons were among the first signatures in support of the bipartisan proposition. In order to get the proposition before voters 2,715 signatures were required.

The Bossier City Council has 30 days after the certification of the signatures to pass without veto the ordinance without alteration or call an election to be held within 90 days.