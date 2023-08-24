BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing fight over term limits in Bossier City is back in the hands of the city council after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry “declined to render an opinion,” as requested by a resolution at the last council meeting.

Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler announced that he has submitted yet another resolution calling for a special election to allow voters to decide if they want their elected officials’ term-limited.

The resolution will be on the August 29 Bossier City Council meeting agenda. The council removed the item from the previous meeting agenda after voting to get an opinion from the AG. Now that the AG has declined to provide an opinion the council will have to vote for or against allowing voters to decide how long they want their representatives in office.

In his message, Mayor Chandler said, “With deadlines looming with the Bond Commission and Secretary of State, there is no time to delay this issue any longer. My job as mayor is to work on behalf of the citizens and they have presented a petition that I will no ignore. As a supporter of term limits, I will continue working to get this issue on the ballot. I look forward to casting my vote in favor of term limits on November 18, 2023.

Read Mayor Thomas Chandler’s full message below: