NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Multiple sources confirm that Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will not be running for the seat of Louisiana Governor.

The Lt. Governor has stated several times that he will make an official announcement regarding his gubernatorial candidacy on his birthday (Jan. 10), however, Tuesday’s announcement was interrupted when Nungesser says a source leaked the information.

Those vying for the position include Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, who announced his bid for governor on Monday. They will compete in the Louisiana primaries on October 14 to replace outgoing governor John Bel Edwards.

Candidates interested in running for governor have until August to qualify. Stay up to date with Your Local Election Headquarters here.