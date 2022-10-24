LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans can now make their way to the polls as early voting begins Monday in Arkansas.

Before heading to the polls, it is important to know what issues are on the ballot.

Ballot issue 1 would give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Currently, the governor is the only official who can call a special session. The latest poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows that more than 44% of people polled were in support of this issue.

Ballot issue 2 is called the Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment. This would change the number of votes required for approval of initiated acts and constitutional amendments. It would increase the threshold from 50% to 60%. Numbers from the polls show a tie of 38.5% of people in support and against the issue.

Ballot issue 3 is the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. This measure would change the state constitution to prohibit state and local governments from interfering with religious exercise unless the government can show there’s a reason to do so. Only 36% of people polled were in support of it.

Ballot issue 4 focuses on marijuana laws in the state. It would allow anyone 21 or older to have and use up to an ounce of marijuana. About 50.5% of people polled showed support for this issue. Data shows that support for this issue is down from September’s polling.

The polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can also cast their vote on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting will run through Nov. 7. To find the closest polling location, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Arkansas.gov.