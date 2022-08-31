SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is always a good idea to check your voter registration and update your name and address if needed before any election, but it is more important than ever this year because of redistricting.

Local, state, and national races are on the ballot in the upcoming November election, but some districts have changed, and that means some voters may need to go to different polling locations than they have before.

“What we tell all voters, if you’re registered, check your information because your precinct could’ve changed,” said Caddo-Bossier League of Women Voters President Gisele Probey Bryant. “The most important thing is to get this GeauxVote App so that you can have the information that has been approved by the State of Louisiana.”

Voter advocacy groups like the Caddo-Bossier League of Women Voters want to get the word out to ensure everyone who wants to vote can do so without running into any surprises at the ballot box, which is why you should also keep an eye on your mailbox.

“We also mail your district changes,” said Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton Hadskey. “You receive a card in the mail, and it lists all of the districts that are on that card, so you should know ahead of time all the information that is necessary for the districts”

And if you do need to register or update your voter registration, Hadskey says it’s best to get it done sooner than later.

“If you register to vote right at the close of books, it takes a little while to have you verified, so it is very important that you register timely.”

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued an advisory this week to ensure voters know that no one with the state or local Clerks of Court will be knocking on their doors, but independent third-party groups might come around with door-to-door surveys, petitions, or offers to help with voter registration.

“Louisiana residents are under no obligation to speak to or answer these groups’ questions. Cooperation or refusal to cooperate will have no bearing on a voter’s registration status,” the Secretary of State’s office said in a statement. “The Secretary of State’s office, in conjunction with local election officials, conducts an annual voter canvass via mail only.”

Bryant says the safest way to ensure you’ll be all set to vote on Nov. 8 is to go online or in person.

“The best way in our society with everything that is electronic is to go on the state website or the local parish.”

You can check your registration status or make updates to your registration by visiting geauxvote.com or downloading the free Geaux Vote mobile app, where you can also find ballot and election day information. You can also visit the Louisiana Voters’ Bill of Rights here.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at the OMV Office is October 11. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is on October 18.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sunday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.