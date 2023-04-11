HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teacher turned lawyer from Claiborne Parish wants voters to send him to Baton Rouge to represent District 11.

Born and raised in (home sweet) Homer, Rashid Young plans to make his official campaign announcement for Louisiana State Representative for District 11 on Thursday, Apr. 13, at 5:00 p.m. at the Claiborne Parish Library.

Rashid Young speaking in downtown Homer’s historic business district in front of the historic Meadows building. Image courtesy of Rashid Young.

Young’s agenda would include enhancing educational opportunities for the children of District 11, increasing teacher pay and morale, and creating and implementing a business plan that promotes the growth and preservation of the district.

He also believes that when people work together, a brighter and more prosperous future can be built on both the local and state levels. Prioritizing open communications for all constituents is a priority for Young.

Young’s experience as an educator and attorney helped prepare him to pursue public service. He wants to give back to those in District 11, who he says helped make him the person he is.

The former classroom teacher turned lawyer graduated from Arkansas Baptist College, Harvard Business School’s CORE Business program, and Southern University Law Center. He served as a classroom teacher and the founding Chief Operating Officer at Lincoln Preparatory School in Grambling, La.

He worked as a law clerk and research assistant for the General Counsel of the Southern University System. Young also served as a Policy Developer and Grant Administrator for the Office of Fiscal Operations and Federal Support in the Louisiana Department of Education.

Young is often found in Homer either at The Law Offices of Rashid Young, leading fundraisers for school events, hosting legal workshops, or spending quality time with his wife Alexis and their four children. He also helps area residents understand state and federal rural housing initiatives that promote rural development.

District 11 covers parts of Claiborne, Lincoln, and Bienville Parishes.

Young said he cares about our state, local communities, and institutions and feels obligated to help society “Because people have sown so much into me over the years, whether it was Grambling State University, Homer, Lincoln Prep, or members of the community.”