CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux says needed improvements to the city will cost more than the city operating budget can handle so he is exploring bond issues.

“It has become clear to me that the city has significant capital needs that cannot be addressed within our regular operating budgets,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux announced that he and the Shreveport City Council are assembling a “Citizen Capital Improvements Committee” to spearhead future bond issues.

He said they’re beginning to plan for a general obligation bond issues election for capital improvements to be held on April 27, 2024.



“A well-planned, realistic bond issue could meet many of those needs to meet the timeliness for an April 2024 election, we need to start now,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux said the committee will involve a partnership among citizens, council members, and city departments with the sole purpose of determining future bond projects.



“The committee will include 19 citizens from throughout the city – each city council member will select two members of the committee and I will select five. I have asked retired LSUS Chancellor Dr. Larry Clark, to chair the committee and he has agreed to do so,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux said he recommended committee members host public meetings to seek input on possible bond issue projects.

The mayor predicts more than $100 million will be allocated to these projects which will be spread over time depending on the millage. Emphasizing the additional commitment this will require from taxpayers.

“Well, almost any bond issue that we pass at this stage is going to increase property taxes, we think it’s going to be a very modest, uh, increase..” Arceneaux said.

He believes bond projects that focus on infrastructure will help grow the city and ultimately create jobs.

The mayor concluded his announcement by saying, “If we love our city, then we also have to make some commitments and this is an opportunity for people to commit to Shreveport and to make us an even better city than we already have.”

The mayor said he requested the city council member’s recommendations that will make up the committee by August 11.