CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Judges with the Second Circuit Court of Appeal decided Tuesday to affirm the decision for a new election in the race for Caddo Sheriff.

With a vote of 3-2, the court upheld the decision of the Caddo District Court to order a new election, siding with John Nickelson.

Nickelson initially filed the suit after losing the race by one vote, claiming voting irregularities.

The court determined that since six illegal votes were invalidated in a race with a one-vote margin, it is ‘legally impossible to determine the result of the election.’

Judge Stone, who voted against a new election, agreed with Whitehorn’s counsel.

“In my view, and as argued by Whitehorn, this case turns on the issue of whether Nickelson timely objected to the irregularities at issue or waived his right to challenge them under the

provisions of La. R.S. 18:1434,” Stone stated in the decision.

“The judgment of the trial court should be reversed and the November 18, 2023, election results should be reinstated. To do otherwise, could be considered or construed by some to

be a systemic unwarranted attack on the Louisiana elections process.”

Judge Cox agreed with the majority decision, citing the two voters who voted twice.

“These two voters who voted twice make it impossible to determine accurate results in this election, especially given the one-vote margin. In light of this case, I believe our legislature should review our election code in order to address future challenges caused by illegally

cast votes,” Cox said.

The case is now expected to be elevated to the Louisiana Supreme Court.