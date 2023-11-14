MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Wiley College in Marshall has announced they are changing the school’s name to Wiley University.

The historically black private college was originally founded in 1873 as Wiley University before changing its name to Wiley College in 1929.

With the return of the original name, Wiley University is now offering three new graduate programs beginning next semester.

Students will be able to pursue a master’s degree in business administration, criminal justice, and higher education administration.

“Becoming Wiley University is not simply an exercise and a name change, it is an exercise in our ability to embrace our past and see the future,” said Wiley University President and CEO Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr., Ph.D., JD.

The change was announced at a special “Returning to Our Roots” Homecoming event to celebrate their historic academic achievements.