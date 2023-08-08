MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of new students stepped on the campus of Wiley College for the 150th year as a Historically Black College.

“It’s been exciting so far, just the experience of being back on campus, and being able to lead my peers has been a very enriching experience, and it’s been fun,” Wiley College Student Government Association member Elijah Strong said.

Jordan Dansby a Wiley student and Miss National UNCF ’23 said the start of a new year on campus is always busy but it’s something she looks forward to.

“Busy, a lot of excitement, but a lot of business, being part of the planning that goes into putting on these great events for our peers, but it’s fun, it’s exciting, and I can’t wait for them to experience the HBCU life.