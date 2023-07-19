SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board voted to postpone the vote to revert the name of Northside Elementary School back to Linear Middle School.

The decision to delay comes from the advice of the board’s attorney.

He recommended that the vote not happen because, “in the process policy, a recommendation needs to be made by the superintendent to move forward with a name change.”

“I’ve sat in this seat for nine years and I have never done this. I do plan to refer with the attorney and I do plan to also take this to the policy committee. Please understand that my primary responsibility, especially as we start school, is to ensure that my time is spent making sure that the children sitting in the seats are given the best quality education that they can,” Superintendent T. Lamar Goree said.

The room was split in half with alumni in red and white colors wearing the school’s former name Linear and the other side with students and parents wearing Northside in blue and yellow.

When each side addressed the school board, many people turned to address the audience, resulting in arguments. Caddo Parish School Board President, Terence Vinson, had to remind the audience several times to have respect for one another.

After sitting in the meeting for almost three hours, some of the community members left and Jasmine Green, District 2 Caddo Board Member expressed her frustration.

“Since Dr. Goree can’t make a recommendation today, I do need, I do believe something needs to happen. I need to know something so we can tell our community, so I can tell my community. But to treat my community like this is just so, I mean it’s a disgrace before a living God,” Green said.

The superintendent said he does not plan to change the school’s name in the middle of the school year. This means the decision could be delayed until the next school year.