NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College pledged Friday to offer training for workers in the closing Husqvarna facility in Nashville, Ark.

The community college in De Queen, Arkansas, offers technical certifications and associate degrees. They also collaborate with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s degrees on its three campuses.

“UA Cossatot has already reached out to Husqvarna to let them know we stand ready to assist in any way we can. Community Colleges are generally part of the Arkansas Dislocated Worker Program, and UA Cossatot will offer all of our campuses, services, and resources to ensure we are offering the right retraining and retooling for our local workforce,” said UAC Director of Student Services Suzanne Ward.

The Swedish handheld lawn and garden equipment manufacturer announced Monday that the facility will close as part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Closure of the facility will affect around 700 jobs in the Nashville area.

AU Cossatot’s admission team and student services said they are happy to meet with anyone to discuss their options and help potential students decide their best path.

Ward explained, “Adult Education is an option for those who have not graduated high school or earned a GED, while Continuing Education is available for those who seek short-term, ready-for-work training opportunities.”

Officials expect Husqvarna’s Nashville facility to close by the end of 2024, with several rounds of layoffs before then.

Ward said the staff will use every resource available to help the workers and families affected by the closure.