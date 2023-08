CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Caddo Parish schools will remain closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

Caddo Parish Schools issued this statement:

“Broadmoor, Caddo Middle Magnet, and Eden Gardens will remain closed on Tuesday, August 29th due to power outages. Parents will be notified when power is restored.”

A storm knocked out power to the schools Sunday evening.

More than 16,000 Southwestern Electric Power Company customers in Caddo Parish lost power as the storms hit the area.