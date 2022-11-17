TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved retention bonuses for teachers in the district on Wednesday.

The district approved the use of $600,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during their board meeting on November 16. The ESSER fund allows districts to use the money to support teacher retention efforts.

“We are so pleased that these available funds allow us to recognize our outstanding teachers who are making a difference in the lives of our students every day,” Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools, said.

Adopting the 2022-2023 TISD Compensation plan includes the $1,000 in ESSER Teacher Retention Bonuses.

According to TISD Director of Communications Todd Marshall, the bonus is a one-time payment that teachers will get on their next paycheck in November.

We’re excited to do it. It’s a great time of the year to be able to give this to our teachers with the holidays coming. We’re thankful that the TISD Board of Trustees approved the payment. It’s deserved,” Marshall said.