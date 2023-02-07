TISD will increase its bus driver pay to $25 an hour for full-time, part-time, trip, and substitute drivers.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Bus drivers with the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas will soon be getting a raise.

The increase comes as school districts continue seeing a bus driver shortage nationwide. The Caddo Parish School District went into the school year 15 drivers short.

TISD will increase its bus driver pay to $25 an hour for full-time, part-time, trip, and substitute drivers. There’s also an additional flat fee of $75 for trips over 30 miles. These rate increases will apply to current drivers and new drivers.

“This is a way we want to encourage our staff members or anyone else that’s interested in driving students to join up with the district and take advantage of this opportunity,” said Director of Communications Todd Marshall.

Current employees interested in driving should contact Kaye Oliver, Director of Transportation, for more information.

Anyone outside the district who is interested in becoming a Texarkana ISD bus driver should apply online.